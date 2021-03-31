What’s Good For Your Heart? What’s Not?

I have a list of 3 things that are good for our hearts – and a couple that aren’t, according to the Harvard School of Public Health. We’ll start with the good:

Optimism. A positive outlook can lower our risk for heart disease. That’s because feeling optimistic relaxes the body and mind – by lowering levels of stress hormones in our blood. And Harvard studies show, optimistic people have a 50% reduced risk of a cardiovascular event compared to those who are pessimists.

Also good for the heart: Tea. Green or black. It can reduce levels of bad cholesterol and improve artery function.

One more thing that’s heart healthy: Magnesium. It plays a crucial role in regulating your heartbeat… and getting enough magnesium daily could slash your risk of cardiac disease risk by 22%. So load up on magnesium superstars like whole grains, nuts, and leafy greens.

Okay – now here are the 2 things that harm our hearts:

Noise. Traffic and airport noise aren't just annoying – they can literally make your stress levels rise, which increases blood pressure. Get some earplugs!

And, anger is hard on the heart. The chances of suffering a heart attack more than double in the two hours after an angry outburst. That’s due to sky-high levels of adrenaline and cortisol that constrict arteries.