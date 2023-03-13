What’s In YOUR Dog’s Bowl?

Kibble won’t suffice for the pet-fluencers of TikTok. In fact, some of the dogs you’re seeing on social media probably haven’t had plain old kibble in years. There’s a new corner of TikTok for the dog moms and dads who are going above and beyond to spoil their pups. These dogs are getting fed some delectable meals, with ingredients like ox tongue, crocodile tail, fresh eggs, duck giblets, sweet potato fries, and lamb heart — and topped with caviar and fresh fruit.