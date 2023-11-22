What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving 2023

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and because it’s a federal holiday, government entities are closed, and many retailers and local businesses also opt to close shop for the day.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Thursday, and post offices will also be closed.

County courthouses and driver’s exam stations will also be closed for the holiday.

Retailers such as Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Target have announced stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

In Mankato, there will be no garbage and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s service will be done Friday and Friday’s service on Saturday.

Mankato city buses will not run on Thursday. Fixed route service will resume Friday for routes 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 13; paratransit and KatoFlex. There will be no MSU U-Zone service on Friday, November 24. Stomper Express will run as scheduled.

In North Mankato, City Hall and the North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling collection in North Mankato be one day late due to the holiday. Questions should be directed to West Central Sanitation at 1-800-246-7630.