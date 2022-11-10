What’s Your Go-To Movie Theater Candy?

Going to the movies is still an experience that seems incomplete without a box or bag of candy to munch on, but which is your favorite? Is it Milk Duds or Raisinets? Maybe Twizzlers or Starbursts? Everyone has their preference, and so does each state. Theater chain Cinemark used sales data to create a map showing each state’s preferred movie theater candy. The top choice is Peanut M&M’s which is preferred by 13 states. Red Vines are the top choice of six states, all in the West. Cookie Dough Bites are the top choice in seven states. Interestingly, Raisinets, Milk Duds, and Sno-Caps don’t show up on the map.