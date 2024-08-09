When It Comes to Religion, Are You A “None”?

Nones, people who do not identify as being part of any religion, are now larger than any single religious group in the U.S. According to the General Social Survey, people with no religious affiliation represented only about 5% of the U.S. population in the ‘70s. The number is up to 30% today. It’s important to note that these “nones” do not identify as atheists – which represent about 4% of the population. They simply do not belong to any affiliated religious group. When asked their religion on surveys, unaffiliated responses include “agnostic,” “no religion,” “nothing in particular,” “none,” etc.