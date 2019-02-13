Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizza A.K.A. The Best Valentine’s Gift Ever

It came as no surprise that pizza was crowned the most popular food on Instagram. It’s just as saucy as it is cheesy, it pairs well with Netflix, and it’s totally shareable. Those reasons are also why it’s a perfect pick for Valentine’s Day—especially if it’s cooked into a heart shape.

And it doesn’t matter if you’re spending February 14 with your sweetie, your best friend, or if you’re riding solo, because pizza is honestly all you need. (And it definitely doesn’t care about your relationship status.) So order one of these lovely pies on Thursday and only share it if you really, truly want to can.

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN

From Sunday through Valentine’s Day, CPK is offering to make any (yes, any!) of its pizzas into a heart free of cost, though that applies to thin crust pizzas only. They’re also offering a “Sweet Deal for Two” that includes one app, two entrées, and a dessert for $35.

PAPA JOHN’S

Available now through Valentine’s Day, Papa John’s heart pizza is made with a crispy thin crust. A medium will set you back $11, plus $1.25 for each topping. If you also want something sweet, you can score a one-topping pie and a double chocolate-chip brownie for $16.

BOSTON’S

You should feel doubly special about ordering this loving pizza. With every gourmet pie (like buffalo chicken, caprese, Florentine, five cheese) ordered, Boston’s will donate 50 cents to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit dedicated to ending child hunger in the U.S. If you’re really feeling the love, you can also donate to the cause on the chain’s website.

PAPA MURPHY’S

The take-and-bake HeartBaker ($9) at Papa Murphy’s includes from-scratch pizza crust, traditional red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, and pepperoni. The catch: You have to bake it yourself—for 12 to 18 minutes at 425 degrees F. At least that guarantees you a really hot slice on Sunday night. They’re also offering a “Sweetheart of a Deal”: one HeartBaker and a chocolate chip cookie for $12.

PIZZA HUT

Last year, Pizza Hut just about broke the internet with their Valentine’s Day-pegged heart-shaped pizzas and we are pleased to announce that their version is back (and we got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how they’re made). These heart-shaped pizzas are availably through 2/17 and cost $11.99 or $16.99, if you bundle one with an Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie or a Triple Chocolate Brownie.