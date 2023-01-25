White Bear Lake police officer stable after shooting

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest.

Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired.

White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken to the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released.

The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.