White Claw Introduces 70-Calorie Hard Seltzer in 2 New Flavors

Hard seltzer season is officially upon us, although, did it ever even really leave? To celebrate the coming months and to give you something new to sip on, White Claw is releasing all new flavors that are only 70 calories per can.

White Claw 70, as it’s called, will have the same base of the classic Claws, made with seltzer water, gluten-free alcohol base, and a hint of fruit flavor. The difference is that rather than 100 calories per can, these will have 70 calories each. The alcohol content is also just a little bit less, with just under four percent ABV compared to the typical five percent.

These new White Claw variations are in response to the “Sober Curious” trend the alcohol industry has seen lately. A spokesperson for White Claw told Delish that “consumer preferences are shifting with a global trend towards low- and no-alcohol by volume.” Therefore, White Claw is answering that demand by offering this new option.

After all, White Claw and other hard seltzer drinks are so popular because of their refreshing taste and low ABV—they’re meant to be enjoyed and sipped (…rather than crushed, for the most part). White Claw 70 will also come in some new flavors—pineapple and clementine—so you can really lean into summertime.

Cans of White Claw 70 will be available in six-packs at your local liquor store. Along with the fewer calories and lower ABV, these new flavors have zero grams of sugar and zero grams of carbs so we can consider them a healthy beverage, right? Right.

Source: delish.com