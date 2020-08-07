White House Warns Portland About COVID-19 Numbers

by Annette Newell

The White House has a warning for Portland and nine other areas. It’s about troubling trends, in COVID-19 infections.

The message comes from a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx.

She said in a private call to state and local government and health officials across the country, that she sees troubling coronavirus numbers in ten areas, including Portland.

“We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level,” said Dr. Birx. She also listed, “Kansas City, Portland, Omaha.”

She warned that family gatherings and vacations can cause “superspreader events.”

“We often think that family members could not possibly have COVID. But we have to remember that there is significant asymptomatic spread,” said Dr. Birx.

She encouraged communities across the country, to continue promoting social distancing and wearing masks.

Dr. Birx says areas with a high percentage of coronavirus cases or positive tests — should stop family gatherings.

She also said the states that took early action are seeing improvement.