WHO Declares mpox Outbreaks In Africa

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency.

Cases are confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries, and a new form of the virus is spreading.

Few vaccine doses are available on the African continent.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the mpox outbreaks a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths among over 14,000 cases.

It has called for international help to stop the virus’ spread.

The WHO chief says the potential for further spread beyond Africa is “very worrying.”