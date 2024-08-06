Who Do You Want Riding Shotgun on Your Next Road Trip?

When it comes to who you want riding shotgun on a road trip … most people would pick their dogs. A new survey found that 53% of dog owners would rather take a long road trip with their dog than a family member. The survey found that 92% of dog owners take their dogs with them in the car. 32% do so because they feel guilty when they leave their dogs at home and 25% take their dogs with them because they believe their dog(s) don’t like staying home alone.