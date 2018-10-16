Who Should Text First After a Date? This Is What an Expert Says

One of the main “What do I do?!” moments comes after the date: Who should text first after a date?

Some people might say that men should text first (assuming there is a man in the picture) after a date, because of chivalry and tradition. Here’s your PSA that that is so not the case.

If you’re interested in someone, make that clear. Life is too short to play games with people you’re dating. So if you had a great time on the date and want to see that person again, send ’em a text to get the message across. Literally.

“If you want to see someone again, text within a week otherwise they could misconstrue your silence as disinterest,” Diana Dorell, relationship expert, says.

Playing coy in waiting for them to text you could lead to silence for several days because they could be doing the same thing in return. There is not one specific gender that is automatically burdened with deciding whether or not the dating process continues. Both people who went on the date should feel some sense of obligation to make their intentions clear: that you want to hang out and see them again.

And if you don’t get a response immediately, don’t run for the hills.

“Would you be concerned that a friend didn’t text you after one day if you knew your message wasn’t serious?” Dorell says. “Relax! Focus on you. If you’re meant to connect, you will.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook