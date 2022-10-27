WHO: Tuberculosis Cases Rise For The First Time In Years

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization says the number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years in 2021.

A report from the U.N. health agency issued on Thursday said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis last year, a 4.5% rise from 2020.

About 1.6 million people died.

WHO said about 450,000 cases involved people infected with drug-resistant TB, a 3% increase.

After COVID-19, TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

According to the WHO report, the coronavirus pandemic caused many people with TB to go undiagnosed.