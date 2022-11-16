Who Wins The Thermostat Battle At YOUR Home?
November 16, 2022 6:49AM CST
It’s getting colder out, which means the thermostat battles are about to begin … According to a study from Ohio State University, women are less likely to be satisfied with the outcome. “It’s possible that women are losing the thermostat battle,” said Nicole Sintov, an assistant professor at OSU. “The fact that we also found that women in our study were uncomfortable more often suggests that the thermal environment was not catering to their needs.”