Whose Line is It Mankato on for 2021

One of Mankato’s most beloved fundraisers is confirmed for 2021.

Whose Line is it Mankato? is set for Friday, September 10 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. The improv show is MRCI’s premier fundraising event.

Whose Line puts ten community leaders on stage with a professional improv group, completely unscripted.

MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof said Whose Line is more than their biggest fundraiser, but also a chance for the organization to shine on stage in front of the community.

The event was moved to the Vetter Stone Amphitheater from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center this year.

