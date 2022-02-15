Why Are You More Blue On Monday?

Did you feel more bummed than usual last Monday? This may be the reason: It was “Blue Monday” – and experts say it was the most depressing day of the year. Why?

People are more blue on any Monday. But if you add in the cold weather, the after-holiday letdown, and credit card bills rolling in then, mix in the disappointment of holiday weight gain, and a lack of exercise – and you’ve got a perfect storm for the blues.

But Blue Monday isn’t the only day of the year that messes with our emotions. Some other bummer days include: