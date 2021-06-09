Why Are You Sweating So Much? (Besides the heat!)

It’s not just hot weather that can make us sweat. Here are some surprising sweat triggers…

Like our snacks. Energy Drinks can make you sweat – because caffeine raises body temperature, even if it’s ice cold. Heavy foods have the same effect, because our body has to work harder to digest them, raising our core temperature. So stick to decaf drinks and light foods on hot days.

Our meds can also make us sweat, particularly NSAIDS… like naproxen, which is the main ingredient in Aleve – and ibuprofen, sold as Advil and Motrin. They increase sweating, especially as you get older. So if sweating is a problem for you, talk to your doctor about taking pain meds that don’t have a sweating side effect.

One last sweat-inducing factor: Love! We perspire more around someone we’re attracted to because we start pumping out more adrenaline.