Why Kelly Clarkson Is Wearing an Eye Patch on Her Talk Show: ‘I Look Like a Pirate’ [VIDEO]
Kelly Clarkson kick started season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week with an unexpected fashion accessory — an eye patch.
The talk show host, 38, explained her new eye wear when Common joined her as a guest on the Wednesday episode of her Daytime Emmy-winning show.
The American Idol alum added that episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show were not taped in order so viewers might be confused about her disappearing eye patch.
