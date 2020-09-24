Why Kelly Clarkson Is Wearing an Eye Patch on Her Talk Show: ‘I Look Like a Pirate’ [VIDEO]

Kelly Clarkson kick started season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week with an unexpected fashion accessory — an eye patch.

The talk show host, 38, explained her new eye wear when Common joined her as a guest on the Wednesday episode of her Daytime Emmy-winning show.

The American Idol alum added that episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show were not taped in order so viewers might be confused about her disappearing eye patch.