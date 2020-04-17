Widow sues lawyer who drew up will leaving estate to church

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — The widow of an East Grand Forks man is suing an attorney who drew up a will that left her husband’s estate of more than $5 million to a church the couple did not attend.

Cindy Driscoll is suing East Grand Forks attorney Gerard Neil and his law firm in Polk County District Court, alleging malpractice, negligence and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Driscoll says Neil, who wrote a new will for her husband Randy, in the weeks before he died was the registered agent for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church foundation and a board member. The Star Tribune says Neil vehemently denies the allegations in Driscoll’s lawsuit.