Juliann Wiersma has been appointed to the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners.

The board approved a resolution Tuesday appointing Wiersma to the District 1 seat left vacant by Collen Landkamer, who is now the state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wiersma is the communications and development director for Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota. She’ll serve on the board until the November general election.

Wiersma will be sworn in at the July 12 commissioner meeting.