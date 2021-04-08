WiFi now available at several Mankato parks
If you are headed to a Mankato park, you might be able to save your cellular data.
The City of Mankato announced that seven parks around the city are now equipped with wireless internet in an effort to increase public access to technology.
The following parks now have internet access:
- Erlandson Park, 101 North Belmont Drive
- Franklin Rogers Park, 601 Reed Street
- Highland Park, 950 Warren Street
- Jaycee Park, 147 Jaycee Court
- Land of Memories Park, 300 Amos Owen Lane
- Sibley Park, 900 Mound Avenue
- Thomas Park, 100 Thomas Park Court
