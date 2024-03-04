Wildfire near Waseca burns hundreds of acres

A large fire that burned hundreds of acres northeast of Waseca is now under control.

The fire reportedly started before noon yesterday northeast of Waseca near 383rd Ave, with yesterday’s gusty winds fueling the blaze, which spread quickly. Fire departments across the state responded.

The Waseca County Pioneer reports that at least two homes caught flames and one homeowner was hospitalized for burns.

Last night the fire moved into Steele County. More information is expected to be released today.