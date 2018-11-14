Will MSU Soon Be Sporting a Brand-New Sports Dome?

Tired of freezing your buns off cheering on the Mavericks football team at Blakeslee Stadium? Thanks to a proposed new sports dome on the MSU campus, those days may soon be a thing of the past.

A $4 million inflatable athletics bubble, long coveted by Mankato youth sports associations, could be in place on the Minnesota State University campus by October if MSU students give their blessing in a Dec. 4 election. Students will be asked to approve a fee increase of up to $10 a semester to cover half of the cost of the seasonal dome.

If the project doesn’t hit any roadblocks, construction would start in May with a mid-October opening.

Source: mankatofreepress.com

Photo courtesy Minnesota State University

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook