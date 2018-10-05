Will The Mankato Location Get The Axe or Be Spared?

Mattress Firm has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close up to 700 stores over the coming two months.

America’s largest mattress retailer made the announcement on Friday, saying it will close 200 stores in the next few days alone.

Within the next 60 days it will have shut down as many as 700 stores across the country, it said.

Mattress Firm has a large presence in Minnesota, where it has stores in 26 cities, most of them dotted around the Twin Cities metro area.

This include three stores in Minneapolis – one of them a Clearance Center.

Outside the Twin Cities, it has stores in Willmar, St. Cloud, Fergus Falls, Brainerd, Mankato and Rochester.

It hasn’t been announced yet which stores will be closing, but it says that those closing down will happen “where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other.”

Twin Cities suburbs where Mattress Firms has stores close to each other include Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Roseville and Apple Valley. Mattress Firm is telling customers to check this page for future announcements.

Anyone who has ordered a mattress has been assured they will still get their delivery.

Source: bringmethenews.com

