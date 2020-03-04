Will Upside-Down Bikini Tops Be 2020’s Swimwear Trend?

It may only be March but a weird new swimwear craze is already appearing on social media.

Instagram stars and blogger who are catching some rays in winter sun locations are posing with their bikini tops on upside down. And it means some serious underboob is on show.

Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow , who has 10.8 million Instagram followers, lead the trend after posting a snap of herself in an upside down pink Dior bikini.

The string bikini unveiled an impressive amount of underboob after she tied it on in the unusual way.

Tammy’s followers noted the change and several made comments.

One said: “Ma’am, your bikini might be upside down.”

Another wrote: “Tf does she have the bathing suit top upside down for?”

Tammy was unfazed and replied: “Maybe cause I feel like it? LMAO.”

It is thought that Italian model Valentina Fradegada started the trend.

Joining in with the trend are model Valeria Rey and Boluda Eseberri.

Unfortunately the method means that the model’s boobs are less supported and many critics have pointed out that the style is impractical and can not be worn by ladies with larger chests.

Source: dailystar.co.uk