Will YOU Work ‘Til You Drop?

Forget the golden years, a new AARP survey found that 25% of people over the age of 50 say they don’t expect to ever retire, with the same percentage saying they don’t have any money saved for retirement. 70% of the older adults surveyed said they are worried that their income can’t keep up with rising costs. The survey also found that one-third of adults over 50 carry a credit card balance of more than $10,000 and 12% have a balance of $20,000 or more.