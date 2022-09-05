Willmar man injured in Lyon County crash Saturday

A Willmar man was injured when his vehicle left the road Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Keven Ray Wertz, age 34, of Willmar, was driving a Ford Flex northbound on Highway 23 in Lyon County. At about 6 p.m., near Highway 14, Wertz’s vehicle left the road and crashed in the west ditch.

Wertz was transported to the Tyler Hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Tyler Fire Department and EMS, and the Lincoln and Lyon County Sheriff’s Offices.