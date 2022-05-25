Willmar man killed in Renville County crash

A man from Willmar was killed in a crash in Renville County Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Co Rd 11 and 160th St, about three miles north of Sacred Heart, shortly before 1 p.m.

Ryan M. Hebrink, 40, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was dead when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Hebrink had been westbound on Co Rd 11 near the intersection of 160th St when he lost control of his vehicle at a curve, according to a Renville County Sheriff’s Office press release. His vehicle went into the ditch, where it overturned. Investigators say Hebrink was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

The crash is still under investigation.