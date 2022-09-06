Willmar teen charged with robbing Willmar restaurant

An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after Willmar Police responded to a report of a robbery at a local business Sunday afternoon.

According to the Willmar Police Department, law enforcement was informed of a possible robbery at a Willmar restaurant on the 1700 block of First Street South. A felony amount of cash had been taken, and officers took the suspect into custody without incident Monday morning at about 10:45 a.m. after performing a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and several vehicles. The suspect is currently being held at the Kandiyohi County jail on possible charges of aggravated robbery and theft.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.