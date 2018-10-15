Win Free Tickets To Cirque du Soleil “Corteo”

River 105 is giving away tickets to see this amazing show on Sunday, November 11th at 5 pm. Sign up below to win. Winners will be announced on Monday, November 5th at 7:45 am during The Breakfast Club with Greg & Laura.

Corteo, the latest Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, embark on a new journey throughout North America. The show will visit Minneapolis at Target Center, from November 8 to 11, 2018 for a limited run of six performances. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed 8 million people in 64 cities in 19 countries on four continents.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The concept and disposition of the stage bring the audience in a theatrical atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.