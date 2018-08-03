Win Free Tickets To Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper From The Breakfast Club
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 11:51 AM

The winning starts Monday morning at 8:10 with Greg & Laura on The Breakfast Club.  They will be directing you back to this web page to see a Rod Stewart album cover.  If you can call them back at 507-385-1055, be caller #5, and correctly name the title of the featured album you’ll win 2 free tickets to see Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper on August 15th at Xcel Energy Center.  There will be a new featured album cover each day.  So check back here often and get ready to win with your favorite radio station–River 105!

