Windom, Albert Lea companies receive job creation grants

Businesses in Windom and Albert Lea are among seven in the state that will receive nearly $2 million in grants, combined, for job creation.

Six of the businesses are in Greater Minnesota, and one is in the metro. The businesses are expanding using awards from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Job Creation Fund (JCF).

The projects are expected to create at least 226 new jobs.

In Windom, Oddson Underground, Inc., was awarded $100,000. The family-owned, underground boring company has grown into a fiber optics and telecommunications company. Oddson is constructing a new office building to provide meeting space for their staff. The total project is expected to cost $400,000, and create five jobs with an average wage of $20.29 an hour.

A planned expansion by Cargill in Albert Leao will involve renovating the physical space and expansion of the refrigeration storage facilities. The total project cost is $24 million and will create five jobs. Cargill was awarded $175,000.