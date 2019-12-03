Windom caregiver accused of abusing 3rd vulnerable adult in Jackson County

(Jackson, MN) – A Windom man accused of sexually assaulting two people at the group home where he worked as a caregiver now faces charges in Jackson County.

Samuel Lee Sandbo, 21, was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct following an interview with police on November 19th.

Sandbo admitted that he’d touched the breasts of a vulnerable adult and tried to coerce the victim to touch his exposed genitals, according to the complaint.

The alleged abuse was reported following a February 14, 2019 report by the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center that said the victim had fallen in the shower under Sandbo’s care. The report said Sanbo was mad, swearing, and slammed the bathroom door.

The victim is described in the complaint as having “mild developmental disabilities, including down syndrome.”

