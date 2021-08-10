Windom K9 unit helps Yellow Medicine County law enforcement find evidence in beanfield

You’ve heard the expression “needle in a haystack”? A Windom police dog helped find the next best thing on Sunday evening. You’ve heard the expression “needle in a haystack”? A Windom police dog helped find the next best thing on Sunday evening.

It started when the Yellow Medicine County law enforcement chased a suspect into a bean field. The driver was seen throwing something from the vehicle, and law enforcement contacted the Windom K-9 unit to help find it.