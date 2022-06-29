Windom man accused of molesting child

A Windom man is accused of molesting a child known to him.

Austin Richard Crowell, 31, was charged Tuesday with four counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in Cottonwood Court. The charges indicate the victim was under the age of 14 and had a significant relationship with Crowell.

A criminal complaint says a drunken Crowelly fondled the gril’s buttocks several times last winter.

A second incident happened in April after the child had returned home from a church fundraiser, according to the complaint. Crowell allegedly groped the girl again while he was gathering in his garage with friends. He later touched the child while they were watching a movie and put his hands down her pants, according to the complaint. When the girl told him no and refused him, he unzipped his own pants and forced her to touch his penis over his underwear, according to the complaint.

The girl told authorities that Crowell then followed her to bed, laid next to her, and continue to touch and rub her all over her body until she began to cry.

Crowell is currently in custody at the Cottonwood County Jail.