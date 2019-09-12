Windom man charged after child porn allegedly discovered on social media account

(Windom, MN) – A Windom man was arrested on charges after child porn was allegedly found on his Facebook messenger.

William Robert Barlow Jr, 36, was charged last week in Cottonwood County District Court with felony counts of possession of pornographic work.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators from the Windom Police Department received a cyber tip that Barlow had child porn on his Messenger account. Investigators reviewed the materials, which included a video of an approximately 3-year-old child being molested by an adult male. The man tells the girl in the video to “tell me you love me,” as he molests her.

The complaint says a second video depicted an approximately 4-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy engaged in various sexual acts, before showing an adult male having sex with the girl.

Barlow admitted to police he’d had pornography on his phone, but told investigators it was “just fantasy.” He said he got rid of his cell phone because he didn’t want to be part of it, and told police he is not out searching for child porn.

Barlow is next due to appear in court on October 29th for an omnibus hearing.

