Windom man charged with 4th DWI

(Windom, MN) – A Windom man has been charged with his fourth DWI after he allegedly attempted to elude police in Cottonwood County.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeremy Lee Reese, 42, was spotted by police driving on 400th Ave just south of Cottonwood County Rd 15 on Jan 2 at 3:14 p.m.

Reese had an active warrant for his arrest and was driving on a canceled license, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Reese fled police at high speeds when police attempted to stop his vehicle. Reese lost control of his truck and got stuck in a ditch when he took a corner at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint.

Police say Reese tried unsuccessfully to drive his vehicle out of the ditch before exiting the truck.

Reese appeared to be falling asleep and his speech was slurred, according to the complaint. Police say they found a container with residue that later tested positive for meth near his truck, and four syringes rolled up in the truck bed cover.

Reese was transported to the Cottonwood County Jail, where he refused to provide a blood or urine sample, according to the complaint.

Reese is charged with felony DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.

According to the complaint, Reese has three previous DWI convictions, in 2015, 2017, and April 2019.