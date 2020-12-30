Windom man dies in I-90 rollover

A Windom man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 at Blue Earth.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t yet released the name of the victim, but a crash reported says the 42-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chevy Camaro. The vehicle was westbound on I-90 just east of Highway 169 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times in the north ditch, according to the patrol.

The report says the unbelted driver died at the crash scene.

Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.

The patrol report lists the crash time as 4:04 p.m.