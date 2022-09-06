Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday

A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.

Runck was transported to the hospital in Worthington with non-life threatening injuries. Ngisa was transported to the hospital in Windom with believed life-threatening injuries. Ngisa’s passenger, Henry Ngisa Nyandwaki, age 54, of Windom, was transported to the hospital in Windom, where he died of his injuries.