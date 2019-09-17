Windom man injured in Highway 60 crash

(Marshall, MN) – A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t released the name or the condition of the driver, a 37-year-old Windom man.

According to the patrol’s crash report, the man was eastbound on Highway 60 in a Ford Taurus when the vehicle left the roadway and drove into the median before jumping a turnaround approach and entering the westbound lanes. The Taurus then went through the median a second time before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes, according to the state patrol.

The crash time is listed as 7:48 a.m. on the patrol’s report.

More information will be released later today.

