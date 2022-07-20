Windom man wanted in brutal sexual assault of deaf woman

Police are looking for a Windom man accused of the brutal sexual assault of a deaf woman.

Troy Leroy Dykes, 56, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in Cottonwood County Court.

A criminal complaint says Dykes and the victim had known each other for a couple of weeks prior to the alleged sexual assault.

The complaint says Dykes went to the home of the victim on the evening of July 16, took off his clothes, and told the victim he was “in the mood.”

The victim told investigators she told Dykes “no” many times, but he pushed her onto the bed, lifted her skirt up, and began undressing her. The complaint says Dykes then began to choke the victim, who says she didn’t black out but had difficulty breathing.

Court documents say Dykes became angry and began hitting the victim on her face before sexually assaulting her. The complaint says he also kicked the victim’s cat.

The victim reported to investigators that she kicked Dykes in the groin, got up from the bed, and began to run away. Dykes allegedly slammed the door on the victim’s fingers.

The victim’s injuries were documented at the hospital during a sexual assault examination. The complaint says she suffered a bruise on her forehand, dark purple bruising under her fingernail, and bruising on her back and vagina. Her injuries were photographed.

The victim’s son reported the sexual assault to police two days later.

Dykes is a convicted felon with a criminal history that includes convictions of terroristic threats, 5th-degree assault, and 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently not in custody.