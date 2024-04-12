Windom police warning public after apparent coyote attack

Windom Police are warning the public after an apparent coyote attack at the Environmental Center near the high school.

Police were dispatched to Windom Area Health on Thursday for a report of an animal bite. Officers spoke with the male victim, who had been walking his dog in the area at about 7:45 p.m. when the pit bull was attacked by what appeared to be a larger dog with longer hair.

The male victim suffered non-incapacitating injuries to his arm while trying to get his dog away from the other animal. His pitbull was treated for its injuries at the Cottonwood County Veterinary Clinic.

Detectives believe the aggressive animal could have been a coyote, as the area where the attack occurred is wooded and borders a slough conducive to wildlife. Police say they consulted with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and officers walked the area to search for the animal, but it was not located.

Windom Police and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s deputies were present on the trail Friday morning as a precaution as students walked to school.

Police are asking the public to take precautions when walking