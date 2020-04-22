Windom pork plant to halt operations in response to positive COVID-19 case

(Windom, MN) – A pork processing plant in Windom will temporarily suspend operations after a case of COVID-19 was discovered at the plant.

Comfrey Farm Prime Pork will close its doors to put more preventative measures in place to protect employees and their families, according to a release from the company.

“When we discovered our first positive case of COVID-19 at the plant, we immediately activated Comfrey Farm Prime Pork’s COVID-19 plan,” said Tom Seigfried, Chief Financial Officer.

Seigfried went on to say that the plant had developed a plan in March, and that the closure was part of the plan to prioritize the health and safety of employees and their communities.

According to the release, the planned preventative measures include health screenings for employees before they enter the plant. Employees will be interviewed to determine who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. In the plant, physical distancing will be increased, including by transitioning to two shifts.

The plant will be deep cleaned and sanitized for two days before reopening on Friday.

Comfrey Farm Prime Pork says in its release that product availability may be affected, and production of certain products will be tentatively suspended until the week of May 4.

Pork processing plants have been hit hard by the coronavirus. On Monday, JBS USA said it would close indefinitely after 26 workers tested positive for the virus.

Windom is in Cottonwood County, which reports six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Comfrey Farm Prime Pork says the products it will produce will still allow for the continued processing of hogs at the facility, and encouraged hog suppliers to continue to send hogs to the plant.