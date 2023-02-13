Windom schools on soft lockdown after murder suspect fails to show for court hearing

Windom schools were placed on soft lockdown Monday morning after a murder suspect failed to show up for a court proceeding.

Court records show Ralph Apmann was scheduled for a 9 a.m. jury trial in Cottonwood County Court. Windom News reports that a woman answered Apmann’s cell phone and told his defense attorney that Apman had left his phone at home, but had taken his gun.

A warrant was issued for Apmann’s arrest. Police believe he is on foot and they urge the public to call 911 if they spot Apmann.

Apmann was charged in August 2021 with the death of a man found unresponsive at a Windom bar. Court documents say Apmann put the victim in a chokehold and the man suffered multiple injuries to his neck.