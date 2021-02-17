Windom woman injured in Butterfield crash

A Windom woman was injured in a crash in Butterfield Wednesday morning.

Laura Jean Sandmeyer, 53, was transported to the St. James Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened at the Highway 60 and Watonwan Co Rd 5 intersection.

A state patrol crash report says a Buick Century driven by Brady Dennis Portillo, 19, of Ormsby, was southbound on Co Rd 5, crossing Highway 60, and Sandmeyer’s Honda Civic was eastbound on Highway 60 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Portillo wasn’t injured, according to the report.

Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, which is listed as 8:17 a.m. on the crash report.