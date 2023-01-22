Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash

A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County.

Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau was driving a Toyota van eastbound on the highway just before 8:30 a.m. when the Toyota and a cargo van that was westbound collided head-on.

Tibodeau’s passenger, 15-year-old Caleb Michael Tibodeau, also of Windom, was transported to a St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were three people in the cargo van, including driver Manuel Guardado, 28, and his passengers Jose Rafael Guardado, 25, and Juan Zuniga Perez, 26. All three men were transported for medical care of non-life threatening injuries.