Winery Creates Fall Wine That Tastes Just Like Apple Pie

The holidays are great, but they do require a certain amount of booze and baked goods for survival. That is why Oliver Winery & Vineyards’ apple pie-flavored vino is categorically great. It tastes like dessert! But will also get you drunk!! Thanksgiving is saved!!!

Straight from the state of Indiana, this limited-edition bottle—touted as award winning, BTW—has hit stores and will remain there until it’s sold out. Though considering its history, I’m not sure that’ll be nearly long enough. Time to stockpile!

“Back by popular demand, this seasonal wine has quickly become a fall tradition,” VP of operations and director of winemaking Dennis Dunham said in a statement. “It’s a perfect wine for sharing. Better yet, no forks are required.”

According to a rep for the brand, the wine features notes of crisp baked apples, vanilla (think: à la mode style), brown sugar, and nutmeg. It’s made entirely without concentrates and has an 8.3 percent ABV.

