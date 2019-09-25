      Weather Alert

Winery Creates Fall Wine That Tastes Just Like Apple Pie

Sep 25, 2019 @ 9:23am

The holidays are great, but they do require a certain amount of booze and baked goods for survival. That is why Oliver Winery & Vineyards’ apple pie-flavored vino is categorically great. It tastes like dessert! But will also get you drunk!! Thanksgiving is saved!!!

Apple Pie
oliverwinery.com

$10.00
BUY NOW

Straight from the state of Indiana, this limited-edition bottle—touted as award winning, BTW—has hit stores and will remain there until it’s sold out. Though considering its history, I’m not sure that’ll be nearly long enough. Time to stockpile!

“Back by popular demand, this seasonal wine has quickly become a fall tradition,” VP of operations and director of winemaking Dennis Dunham said in a statement. “It’s a perfect wine for sharing. Better yet, no forks are required.”

According to a rep for the brand, the wine features notes of crisp baked apples, vanilla (think: à la mode style), brown sugar, and nutmeg. It’s made entirely without concentrates and has an 8.3 percent ABV.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

2019 Mankato Marathon
1950399
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Hooray!

The Countdown Is On!!!
Christmas Music on River 105
5579199
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105