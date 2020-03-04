Winnebago man accused of choking, threatening woman

(Blue Earth, MN) – A Winnebago man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly beat and threatened a woman, sending her to the hospital.

John Christian Urban, 60, was charged with felony counts of domestic assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, and assault.

A criminal complaint said Urban began punching the victim in the face when she confronted him about drinking and driving. The victim told police Urban pushed her into a snowbank and choked her so hard she couldn’t breathe.

During the assault, Urban allegedly told the woman he would kill her. The assault was stopped with the victim’s daughter returned home, according to the complaint.

Police say the victim required hospitalization for treatment of her injuries.

Urban was pulled over in a traffic stop the evening of the alleged assault. A knife was located on him during a search, according to the complaint.

A portable breath test put his blood-alcohol level at .13, according to court documents.

Urban was also charged with misdemeanor DWI.