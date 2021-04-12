Winnebago man accused of sending disturbing sex videos to teen

A Winnebago man is accused of sending videos with disturbing sexual content to a teen girl.

Benjamin Edward Isenberg, 42, was charged in Faribault County Court with gross misdemeanor charges of circulating and distributing obscene material.

A criminal complaint says Isenberg sent a 14-year-old girl four inappropriate videos in December while she was visiting her grandmother in Guckeen.

The complaint says the videos included a man having anal sex with a pig, a woman performing oral sex on a man, a man’s test testicles being smashed by a bare foot, and a man having anal intercourse with a sex toy that popped out of a jack-in-the-box.

The parents were able to provide investigators with the name of Isenberg’s girlfriend and the last four digits of a phone number associated with one of his relatives.

The teen told police the videos made her feel very uncomfortable. She identfied Isenberg by a photograph, according to the complaint.

Isenberg has been summoned to appear in Faribault County Court.