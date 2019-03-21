Winnebago man injured in single-vehicle rollover

(Mankato, MN) – A Winnebago man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Tuesday afternoon in Faribault County.

Bradley Lee Winter, 45, was eastbound on County Road 18 at County Road 107 in a Sterling truck that drifted off the road, then rolled on the roadway as it overcorrected, according to the state patrol.

Winter was hospitalized at United Hospital District in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries. The crash was reported just after 1 p.m., according to the state patrol’s crash report.

